How BHM Emerged Most Awarded Nigerian Agency At The 2023 SABRE Awards Africa

On the back of its listing as one of the fastest-rising companies out of Africa by Financial Times, Public Relations and Communications services company, BHM, has emerged the most awarded Nigerian agency at the 2023 SABRE Awards Africa receiving a record 13 certificates of excellence alongside some of its clients including MTN Nigeria, MultiChoice, Nigerian Breweries and Honeywell Group.

The awards come a few weeks after the leading Communications company was nominated for the Africa Consultancy of the Year at 2023 SABRE EMEA Awards. BHM and clients received the awards in recognition of their efforts in using Public Relations and Communications to drive some of the most impactful campaigns and partnerships out of the continent over the past one year.

CEO of BHM Holdings, Ayeni Adekunle says that recognitions such as these are a reminder that the company is doing something right.

“Our dream is to build Africa’s first truly global communications services company and every award, every listing serves to prove that we’re on the right path,” he says.

“I’m eternally grateful to the clients who continue to trust us with their businesses and my colleagues across BHM Holdings for the excellent work that each and every one of them continues to put in. None of these would be possible without them.”

MTN Nigeria, who has been one of the agency’s longest-standing clients, received a total of five certificates of excellence in categories such as CEO of the Year, Company of the Year, Corporate Image, Special Event/Sponsorship and Corporate Social Responsibility. The ICT company’s growth is evident in its revenue which has doubled from N1 trillion in 2018 to N2 trillion at the end of the financial year in 2022 with its strongest growth achieved in 2021 and 2022 at 22.9 percent and 21.6 percent respectively.

Honeywell Group was recognized for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management, and MultiChoice Nigeria for their stellar Integrated Marketing for Big Brother Naija Season 7. ID Africa, a BHM company, has overseen public relations for Big Brother Naija since 2019. The pan-African communications advisory firm also produced the show’s first-ever documentary and has worked on two seasonal reports alongside the sister company, Plaqad. This is the reality show’s first SABRE Africa Awards Certificate of Excellence.

Other BHM clients recognized include Nigerian Breweries Plc who was awarded certificates of excellence in three different categories, and Flour Mills PLC with a nod in the B2B Marketing category. BHM was also rewarded for work done with the 2022 World PR Day which drew participation from more than 10,000 people from 60 countries, across six continents.

The accolades make BHM the most nominated Nigerian agency at the awards organized by PRovoke Media to recognize superior achievement in Branding, Reputation, and Engagement. Other Nigerian agencies who earned mentions in the list include Chain Reactions, LSF|PR, Integrated Indigo, Image Merchants Promotion Limited, Redrick PR and SoMeSolutions.

The past 24 months have seen BHM record significant milestones. In 2021, the company announced its expansion to London and Edinburgh and by the next year it announced the establishment of operations in Ghana and Kenya, under the auspices of ID Africa. BHM has also recently announced that its US operations will kick off in August 2023. The expansions, according to Ayeni, are part of the company’s plans “to deliver what will be the first truly international communications services company from Africa; a true global player with a commitment to the continent.’’

The 2023 SABRE Africa Awards ceremony took place on May 18, 2023 as part of the 2023 African Public Relations Conference in Lusaka, Zambia.