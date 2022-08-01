Housing Show Will Boost Commercial, Economic Growth – CDK

The next Africa International Housing Show 2022 will boost commercial and economic growth, according to CDK Integrated Industries, which is working to support the real estate and construction industries.

The event, titled “Housing for All: The Role of Government in Creating an Effective Enabling Environment,” will bring together leading real estate stakeholders to discuss and demonstrate sector trends, the firm said in a statement.

The statement also quoted the Brand and Marketing Manager at CDK Industries Limited, Abimbola Onagbade, to have said that the event is a platform that showcases innovative projects.

It read in part, “CDK chose to sponsor this event because Abuja International Housing Show is a platform that showcases innovative projects, products, and services, and this greatly aligns with our deep commitment to quality and innovation.”