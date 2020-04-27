House of Reps to Resume Plenary after 5 weeks of Lockdown

The House of Representatives will tomorrow (Tuesday) resume plenary after about five weeks of break occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Green Chamber went on break on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 to allow members go to their constituencies to educate their constituents on the pandemic.

It was however gathered that the leadership of the House decided to resume to consider the review of the 2020 budget as requested by the President and other emergency requests.

In a notice to members, the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Mr. Patrick Giwa directed the members to resume tomorrow.

He stated: “This is to inform all members of the House of Representatives that the House will now resume Plenary Session on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 10.00 a.m. Members are advised to take note of the new date of resumption, please”.

“The Covid-19 Guidelines approved by the federal government and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and additional Guidelines developed by the House will be sent to members’ pigeon holes for collection on resumption.

“Staff and members’ Aides are to work from home and be notified when needed in the office for any special assignment.”

