House Of Reps To Meet With NNPC, Others Over Aviaton Fuel Scarcity

The House of Representatives will today meet with the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr. Mele Kyari; the Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Shuaibu Nuhu; Chairmen of Committees on Aviation, Petroleum Downstream and Upstream, Jet A1 marketers and Airline Operators Concerning the scarcity of Aviation Fuel.

The House of Representatives directed oil marketers to make Jet AI fuel immediately available to airlines and discontinue the policy of upfront cash payment by airlines.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion, ‘on the need to investigate the sudden scarcity and high cost of aviation fuel,’ sponsored by the Chairman House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji at plenary yesterday.

Moving the motion, Nnaji noted that the current crisis in Eastern Europe has created so much global tension and has raised the cost of crude oil to over $125 per barrel at the international market, spiking the prices of all petroleum products.

He further noted that Nigeria imports 100 percent of Jet A1 (Aviation fuel) used by airlines in its flight operations and its astronomical increase could impede airlines’ services.

The lawmaker while expressing concerns that the local oil marketers were demanding upfront cash payment before fueling aircraft, warned that if urgent steps were not taken to ameliorate these challenges, airlines and passengers would continue to suffer several consequential economic and travel crises that might lead to total shutdown of air transport services.

He said: “This unprecedented increase in the prices of all petroleum products was not taken into consideration in view of the fact that about a year ago, Jet Al was selling for N 190 per litre. Further acknowledges that as at yesterday, 08 March, 2022, Jet Al was selling for above N600 per litre and it is not readily available.

“Concerned that the local oil marketers are demanding upfront cash payment before fueling aircraft; observes that if urgent and immediate steps are not taken to ameliorate these challenges mentioned above, airlines and passengers will continue to suffer several consequential economic and travel crises that might lead to total shutdown of air transport services.”