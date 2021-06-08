House Of Reps To Invite Lai Mohammed Over Twitter Ban

June 8, 2021 101

Members of the House Representatives have ruled to invite Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Culture and Information in a move to investigate the legality of the Twitter ban by the Federal Government (FG).

The decision was reached on Tuesday during plenary.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House in his speech directed the House Committees on Justice, Commerce, and Information to investigate the process that led to the suspension of the microblogging site.

Gbajabiamila said the House recognises that Twitter is a very important means of communication.

According to the Speaker,” the social networking service has been used for both good and bad and the legislature must make sure that the policies of government are in accordance with the law and do not have adverse consequences on the people”.

He directed relevant committees of the House to constitute a single committee and commence investigation into the circumstances surrounding the ban, and its legality.

The committee, however, agreed to invite Lai Mohammed on the matter.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers while the deliberation was ongoing, walked out after Kingsley Chinda, its caucus leader was ruled out of order by the Speaker amid the rowdy session.

Mr. Chinda had urged the House to urge the FG to suspend the ban while the House investigation is ongoing as directed by the Speaker.