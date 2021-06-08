fbpx
House Of Reps To Invite Lai Mohammed Over Twitter Ban

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

House Of Reps To Invite Lai Mohammed Over Twitter Ban

June 8, 20210101
House Of Reps To Invite Lai Mohammed Over Twitter Ban

Members of the House Representatives have ruled to invite Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Culture and Information in a move to investigate the legality of the Twitter ban by the Federal Government (FG).

The decision was reached on Tuesday during plenary.

Twitter

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House in his speech directed the House Committees on Justice, Commerce, and Information to investigate the process that led to the suspension of the microblogging site.

READ ALSO: PDP Lawmakers Threatens Legal Action Against FG Over Twitter Ban

Gbajabiamila said the House recognises that Twitter is a very important means of communication.

According to the Speaker,” the social networking service has been used for both good and bad and the legislature must make sure that the policies of government are in accordance with the law and do not have adverse consequences on the people”.

He directed relevant committees of the House to constitute a single committee and commence investigation into the circumstances surrounding the ban, and its legality.

The committee, however, agreed to invite Lai Mohammed on the matter.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers while the deliberation was ongoing, walked out after Kingsley Chinda, its caucus leader was ruled out of order by the Speaker amid the rowdy session.

Mr. Chinda had urged the House to urge the FG to suspend the ban while the House investigation is ongoing as directed by the Speaker.

About Author

House Of Reps To Invite Lai Mohammed Over Twitter Ban
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 24, 2014091

Additional Set Of Hotshots Housemates Unveiled

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Organisers of the Big Brother Africa show has again unveiled three housemates in the season 9 edition of the pan-African show tagged Hotshots. The three new
Read More
Fashola COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
February 7, 20200150

Fashola Reveals How 17 Suitcases of Explosives Was Intercepted in Lagos in 2013

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola Thursday narrated how an attempt by terrorists to bomb Lagos State in 2013 was foiled. Fashola who
Read More
August 29, 2013098

Fraud: National Theatre Staff Threaten Strike

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram For its failure to institute an open probe into the alleged embezzlement of N500 million by management of the theatre, Staff of National Theatre has warned
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.