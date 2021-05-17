fbpx
House Of Reps To Hold 5-day Security Summit

May 17, 2021
The House of Representatives (House of Reps) announced their plan to hold a five-day security summit next week to seek solutions to insecurity in Nigeria.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the House Of Reps Speaker made the announcement during a public hearing on the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund.

The five-day summit will take a full view of the various security issues and the best ways to solve the problems.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that in 2018, the Senate had a summit on security and another was held 14 months later in 2019.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

