House Of Reps To Hold 5-day Security Summit

The House of Representatives (House of Reps) announced their plan to hold a five-day security summit next week to seek solutions to insecurity in Nigeria.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the House Of Reps Speaker made the announcement during a public hearing on the Armed Forces Support Trust Fund.

The five-day summit will take a full view of the various security issues and the best ways to solve the problems.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that in 2018, the Senate had a summit on security and another was held 14 months later in 2019.