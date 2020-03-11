House of Reps to Debate Issue of Almajiri, Nigeria’s Out-of-School Children

House of Representatives would on Thursday dedicate the plenary to debating the issues of Almajiri and out-of-school children in Nigeria.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, made the announcement at the plenary on Wednesday.

He urged the lawmakers to endeavour to attend the special session.

Gbajabiamila said: “Honourable colleagues, it is important that we all attend as it is a major issue that affects this country and it is important that we debate it thoroughly on Thursday. There will be a roll call on Thursday, not in terms of attendance but in terms of where you vote.

“Whether you are voting for whatever the resolution is or you are voting against it. We will announce what you have voted for. It is important that the 9th Assembly walks the talk about accountability and transparency. It is important that when there are major issues; while we are still looking at installing an electronic voting system, it is important that when there are major issues on the floor, we vote according to whatever we feel or how our constituents feel.

“Now, on Thursday, every member’s vote, whether aye or nay or abstinence will be published in the papers for constituents to determine whether you are doing their bidding or not. I think it is important that we begin to take such action.”

Source: THISDAY