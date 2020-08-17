House of Reps Summons Agip Oil, NNPC over $30 million Debt

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Agip oil Company, the Nigeria Content Development Management Board, (NCDMB), DE COON Services Limited alongside other JV Partners have been scheduled to appear before the House Committee on Petroleum Upstream next week.

The Chairman of the Committee, Musa Adar from Sokoto State, made the announcement while briefing journalists in Abuja.

A Company, DE COON Services Limited had petitioned the House of Representatives, accusing Nigeria Agip Oil Company, of refusing to pay over $30 million and N70m accrued outstanding bills for engineering jobs executed in a contract Agip won since 2014, amongst other infractions that are inimical to the terms contained in the contract.

The committee had on July 29, 2020 summoned NAOC, NNPC and Oando, (the other JV partners) to appear on Wednesday August 12 to explain the discrepancies and their roles in the allegations.

The NCDMB who were named in the petition had honoured the committee’s invitation and its officers were present at the hearing.

But NNPC, Agip Oil Company among others failed to show up.

Mr. Adar explained that the committee will not relent in its effort to ensure that justice prevails .

He said; “Agip had refused attending the hearing citing fears over the COVID-19 pandemic.

NAOC had indicated willingness to appear online and make submissions on the accusations, but the Committee disagreed with that because the lockdown has been lifted, Agip Oil & Gas production has been going on and even the House has been sitting daily since. So Agip should appear before the committee as directed.”

Mr Sarin Adar noted that the few weeks grace given to the companies involved was just to ensure all parties are present at the next date to ensure fair hearing hence the need for them to show appearance otherwise the investigation will go on as planned.

