House of Reps, Stakeholders to Set up Committee for Implementation of Proposed Free Electricity

The Federal House of Representatives, led by the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, in collaboration with stakeholders in the power sector, has agreed to set up a joint implementation committee on the proposed two-month free electricity supply to the poor and vulnerable, as part of the stimulus package for the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was the outcome of the meeting between the federal legislators and the stakeholders which was held at the National Assembly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. In his statement regarding the development, the Speaker said:

“The objective is very simple, we are asking people to stay at home for several days or weeks, so we need to make their stay at home comfortable. We need to help the poorest of the poorest at this time in Nigeria’’

Whatever the issues are within the power supply chain, they have to be dealt with and set aside, but how we deal with the issue at stake is why we are here today.”

@SpeakerGbaja on a mission for free electricity supply as @HouseNGR & stakeholders in the power sector today (16/04/2020) agreed to set up a joint implementation committee on the proposed two-month free power supply to poor and vulnerable Nigerians as part of #Covid-19 palliative pic.twitter.com/sZLkTj3UO2 — Ọlákúnlé Abíọ́lá Sómóyè (@MrSomoye) April 16, 2020