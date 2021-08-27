House Of Reps Says MDAs Fail To Remit Revenues To Govt.

August 27, 2021 119

The establishment Acts of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have caused these MDAs to fail in remitting their revenues to the Federal Government, this is according to the House of Representatives.

Stating this was the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, James Faleke, on Thursday, at the end of the interactive session on the 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP.

He said that the Acts of these government ministries and agencies have been used to preclude them from remitting revenues to the account of the Federal Government, which did not serve the national interest.

Faleke said, “The committee established that some of these Acts are self-serving and against national interest. The need to expeditiously amend such Acts cannot, therefore, be overemphasized.

“The committee is also worried over the agencies’ flagrant disregard for extant laws particularly the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Federal revenue-generating agencies have refused to remit revenues due to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The action as it were is putting a major strain on the resources, which ordinarily should be available for the government to pursue its development objectives.

“Agencies of government embark on extra-budgetary spending contrary to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

“Some agencies that are yet to appear before the committee will be re-invited to appear on resumption of the House of Representatives, failing which our recommendations may include the removal of their capital and overhead from the 2022 budget.”