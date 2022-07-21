House Of Reps Plans To Tax Crimes Commission Headed By IGP

The House of Representatives has approved a measure to establish a Tax Crimes Commission to be led by the Inspector-General of Police.

The measure emphasized the monitoring and control of an effective, fair, and suitable tax system, the widening of the tax net, and the preservation of taxpayer rights.

The legislation is titled, ‘A Bill for an Act to Establish the National Inspector-General for Tax Crimes Commission to Address Revenue Leakages Emanating from Non-Payment and Under-Payment of Taxes; Irregularities in the Assessment, Reporting and Remittances of Taxes; to Prevent and Combat Tax-Related Crimes; to Plug All Leakages in the Tax Administration System; and to Ensure the Protection of Taxpayers’ Rights.’

The bill’s sponsor, Benjamin Kalu, stated during the second reading discussion on Wednesday, “The amount of money available to any government dictates the extent to which such a government may be able to deliver public goods and services.”

It indicates how far a country may go to ensure its growth and development.

“While taxation is the most important means of generating public revenue, it is worthy of note that nations that strive to develop aim at putting in place a fair, just, efficient, and simplified tax administration system that builds confidence amongst the citizens and as well motivates and encourages citizens to pay their taxes.”

The lawmaker noted that while it was one thing to fix the amount of taxes to be paid, it was another for tax collection authorities and assessors to determine the right amount of taxes to be paid by the provisions of extant tax laws.

He added, “Leakages occur where unscrupulous staff and agents of tax authorities collude with citizens to under-assess the tax-payer thereby resulting in underpayment. Leakages also occur in the form of tax evasion, especially such that is encouraged and condoned by the tax collector and more especially among multinational companies operating within the country.”