House of Reps Pass NDDC’s ₦453.2 billion Budget

The House of Representatives has passed the 2020 appropriation bill of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), with estimates totaling N453.2bn.

The passage of the budget was a sequel to the consideration and adoption of the report by the House Committee on NDDC as laid by the Chairman, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. The budget will complete its course on March 31, 2021.

The committee on NDDC recommended that the green chamber approves issuance from the Statutory Revenue Fund of the NDDC, a total sum of N453,200,000,000.

Out of the amount, N27,389,000,000 is for personnel expenditure, n13,937,244,107 is for overhead expenditure, n2,793,755,893 is for internal capital expenditure, and N409,080,000,000 is for development projects “for the period ending March 31, 2021.”