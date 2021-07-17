fbpx

House Of Reps Pass Electoral Amendment Bill

July 17, 2021062
The House of Representatives (House of Reps) has passed the Electoral Amendment Bill, shortly after opposition lawmakers walked out of the heated session at the National Assembly chambers in Abuja on Friday.

The lower chamber passed the bill after a clause-by-clause consideration.

The House of Reps passed the majority of the 158 clauses of the bill intact including Clause 52 (2), which had led to controversy and debate.

Clause 52

The clause says that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) shall determine the mode of voting/transmission of election results.

Clause 52 (2) reads, “Voting at election and transmission of results in this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the Commission.”

Opposition lawmakers majorly from the Peoples Democratic Party walked out of the session on Friday as they stated that the clause was never carried.

The opposition lawmakers threatened to disrupt the proceedings when the House resumes from break.

The heated debate during Thursday’s plenary was caused by the attempts of some lawmakers to amend clause 52 (2)

Also on Thursday, the Green Chamber failed to reach a consensus over the much-debated clause after Idris Wale, the Deputy Speaker ruled against the electronic transmission of election results in spite of a resounding vote in favour of the move.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

