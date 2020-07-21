House of Reps Orders Finance Minister To Withhold Public Works Programme Funds

The House of Representatives has asked the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed not to release any funds to the Public Works Programme of the Federal Government if it will breach due process.

The House is also asking President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Minister of Labour, Chris Ngige to follow due process by ensuring that the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) takes charge of the employment progress of the public works programme.

This follows a motion of urgent public importance raised by the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu on Tuesday during plenary.

According to the motion, the President’s directive to Keyamo to go ahead with the implementation of the programme would make it difficult for the National Assembly to carry out its oversight function on the programme.

According to Okechukwu, the Minister of Labour is only mandated to supervise the NDE.

Source: Channels TV