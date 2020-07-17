House of Reps Issue Warrant of Arrest For NDDC Acting Managing Director

A team of top officials of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) walked out on lawmakers on Thursday at an investigative hearing put together by the House of Representatives.

The Commission refused to make presentations before the House Committee on NDDC.

According to the acting managing director of the NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, the Commission cannot partake in an investigative hearing which is being presided over by the Chairman of the Committee who has been accused by the NDDC of hijacking the Commission’s projects.

Professor Pondei was of the opinion that the NDDC would not get a fair hearing.

Following the NDDC’s action, the lawmakers resolved to issue a warrant of arrest compelling Professor Pondei to appear before the lawmakers and make a proper submission.

Meanwhile, armed security operatives on Thursday surrounded the home of former managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The security operatives are said to have stormed the former NDDC MD’s residence in the early hours of the morning.

Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike reportedly moved to intervene in the stand-off and did resolve the issue.

It was gathered that Joy Nunieh was due to appear before a House of Representatives Committee in Abuja today.

Though the stand-off stopped Mrs. Nunieh from making the trip, she will be making a presentation via zoom.

