House Of Reps Hold Public Hearing On Reform Of Police System

The House of Representatives (Reps), on Thursday, held a public hearing on the various reforms in the police system.

The public hearing proposed by the lawmakers was on the Police Service Commission (PSC) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill 2020 and the National Institute for Police Studies (Establishment) Bill 2020.

The PSC Act amendment bill is a product of the recent nationwide #EndSARS protests.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi; Chairman, PSC, DIG Musiliu Smith (retd.); Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and representatives of the service chiefs were present at the event held in Abuja on Thursday.

Yusuf Gagdi while speaking on the PSC bill said the proposal would, among other things, address the issue of gender disparity in the appointment of Inspector General of Police, stressing that the NPF would be the beneficiary of the proposed law.

Gagdi said, “There are issues of gender bias in the former Police Act, where a woman can not rise to the position of Commissioner of Police let alone attaining the position of the Inspector General of Police. In terms of recruitment, the restriction of women is quite obvious but the same Police Act addressed those disparities.

“If the Nigerian people have been the beneficiary of those adjustments in the various angles that talked about fundamental human rights of Nigerians and equally, the Police themselves are beneficiary of that Police Act in terms of their welfare.”