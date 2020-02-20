House of Reps Demands ₦542.4million Remittance from CMD in Three Weeks

The House of Representatives has ordered the Centre for Management Development (CMD) to remit N542.4m to the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the federal government within three weeks.

The House Committee on Finance said this is the total amount of revenue the CMD failed to remit between 2012 and 2018.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr. James Faleke, who issued the ultimatum at an investigative hearing in Abuja on Wednesday, warned that failure to remit all revenues due to the CRF within the stipulated time, the panel would either recommend that the agency be scrapped or the debt deducted from its monthly allocation.

Source: THISDAY