House Of Reps Demand Justice For Ini Umoren

Members of the House of Representatives (reps), on Tuesday, demanded that Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) take over the murder case of Miss Iniobong Umoren who was killed in Akwa Ibom after she was lured with a fake job offer.

The House urged the IGP to ensure that justice is done by taking over the investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

The resolution of the House follows a matter of urgent public importance raised by Unyime Idem representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam the federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

They also mandated the IGP to ensure the protection of Umoren’s family members from harassment, intimidation, and harm.

Idem told the House that the family members of the deceased have reportedly raised an alarm of receiving strange phone calls and threats of various degrees and have been asked to withdraw the case.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development to follow up with the investigation and prosecution and ensure compliance.