fbpx
House Of Reps Demand Justice For Ini Umoren

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENTSOCIETY

House Of Reps Demand Justice For Ini Umoren

May 4, 20210121
House Of Reps Demand Justice For Ini Umoren

Members of the House of Representatives (reps), on Tuesday, demanded that Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) take over the murder case of Miss Iniobong Umoren who was killed in Akwa Ibom after she was lured with a fake job offer.

The House urged the IGP to ensure that justice is done by taking over the investigation and prosecution of the suspects.

The resolution of the House follows a matter of urgent public importance raised by Unyime Idem representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam the federal constituency of Akwa Ibom State.

They also mandated the IGP to ensure the protection of Umoren’s family members from harassment, intimidation, and harm.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: See Addresses Of ‘Fake’ Job Interviews In Nigeria

Idem told the House that the family members of the deceased have reportedly raised an alarm of receiving strange phone calls and threats of various degrees and have been asked to withdraw the case.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development to follow up with the investigation and prosecution and ensure compliance.

About Author

House Of Reps Demand Justice For Ini Umoren
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Pressure Continues As Naira Depreciates To N478/$ In Parallel Forex Market FOREXNEWSNEWSLETTER
December 18, 20200551

Pressure Continues As Naira Depreciates To N478/$ In Parallel Forex Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There is renewed pressure on the Naira at the parallel market as it shed N2 again the Dollar to exchange at N478/$ on Thursday instead of 476/$ it traded th
Read More
September 26, 2013084

Reps Dissatisfied With SON’s 26% Capital Vote

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Out of the N54 million appropriated for capital projects for the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, only N14 million has been accessed as at August 2013. Cha
Read More
July 3, 20140104

New Auto Policy: FG Reiterates Fixed 35% Duties On Used Cars

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government, yesterday, dismissed speculations making the rounds that the new auto policy duties on used cars was now 70 per cent from yesterday.
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.