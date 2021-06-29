House Of Reps Confirm Yahaya As COAS

fbpx
House Of Reps Confirm Farouk Yahaya As COAS

June 29, 2021088
The House of Representatives (house of reps) on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Major-General Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that the Senate had confirmed his appointment on June 22.

BizWatch Nigeria also recalls that Major-General Yahaya was appointed by President Muhamamdu Buhari on May 27, days after the immediate past army chief, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru died in a Kaduna air-crash along with 10 others.

READ ALSO: Supplementary Budget: Senate Denies Committee’s Request For Extension

He has reiterated the army’s resolve to end insurgency in the North-East and other security threats across the country.

“We want to conclude this operation in the North-East,” Major-General Yahaya said on Saturday, “so that we can do other things; and that is the drive now.”

