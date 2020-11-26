November 26, 2020 22

The House of Representatives has called for an investigation into Foreign Affairs on Wednesday after being accused of making illegal payment of allowances to officials despite their recall from various foreign missions.

The resolution of the House followed a motion of urgent public importance raised by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu.

According to the lawmaker, the alleged culprits are the staff of the Human Resources Department of the ministry.

“It has been alleged that these officials one year into their recall to the headquarters are still receiving full entitlements such as accommodation allowance, house allowance, transport allowance, medical and utility bills aided by the staff of the Human Resources Department of the ministry who collect sums of money from these erring officials and internationally frustrate efforts of posted colleagues to replace those posted back to headquarters by refusing to process the needed documentation that will enable them to resume duties at the various foreign missions,” he said.

READ ALSO: Maradona To Lie In State At The Presidential Palace In Argentina – Presidency

Reacting to Elemumelu’s motion, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, directed the Committee on Foreign Affairs to investigate the allegations.

He thereafter ordered the committee to report back to the House in the next four weeks.

Meanwhile, the House also called for improved security around the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, following recent attacks.