fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

House Of Reps Begin Probe Of N1.2tr Unclaimed Funds In Banks

February 9, 20220218
Bill For State Police Scales Second Reading In The House of Reps

The House of Representatives has commenced investigations into the N1.2 trillion unclaimed funds of the Federal Government in commercial banks in the country aimed at recovering the huge cash.

Also, the House Ad-hoc Committee on Unclaimed Funds in Nigerian Commercial Banks and the Infractions of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was inaugurated yesterday.

Chairman of the committee, Uniyme Idem, warned that there would be sanctions for anyone who does not cooperate with the investigation. Idem mandated the banks to submit documents that would help recover unclaimed funds in about 45 million accounts reported not to linked to Bank Verification Number (BVN).

He said commercial banks and other agencies that are sitting with these funds that are not willing to show cooperation by refunding them would be stopped from collecting revenue for the government.

Idem said: “I think this House would not have a choice but to stop you from collecting funds on behalf of the Federal Government if you don’t show cooperation. But if you do, it would be a win-win where we look at your books and then you check the one that belongs to the Federal Government and refund it appropriately. There would not be any issue.”

He continued: “This assignment is enormous, crucial and sensitive given what the country is facing economically. That is what informed the House of Representatives to mandate this all-important committee to embark on this assignment.

“We believe the outcome of it would help the country to recover very substantial of parts of the unclaimed funds that have been hanging in some of the commercial banks and other unauthorised hands.

“Money meant for the Federal Government is not supposed to sit with unauthorised hands for a very long time. Any money that was disbursed or meant for the Federation Account, if the contract had failed or was not executed, the proper thing was for it to be refunded to the same source it came from.

“But, unfortunately, whether out of oversight or deliberate, for whatever reason, so much money based on the recent discovery has been tied down somewhere. That is what informed the National Assembly, precisely the House to commence this investigative hearing.”

He said the banks would start appearing before the committee with their submissions from January 15, 2022 and urged the cooperation from them and relevant government agencies during the investigation.

UTME 2022: JAMB Adopts New USSD Code, Introduces Self-registration Outlets In Abuja, Lagos
Related tags :

About Author

House Of Reps Begin Probe Of N1.2tr Unclaimed Funds In Banks
Boluwatife Oshadiya Lagos, Nigeria
Boluwatife Oshadiya is a graduate of Mass communication with a passion for content creation and digital marketing. He aspires to become a very well known and respected member of his field of study and can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 19, 20141205

FG Approves Oando’s $1.65b ConocoPhillips’ Acquisition

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram It was reported that the Federal Government yesterday approved the landmark acquisition of ConocoPhillips (COP) Nigerian assets by Oando Plc. The acquisitio
Read More
Digital Currency: Popular Cryptocurrencies In Nigeria, Awareness Rate NEWSLETTERTechnology & Business
November 16, 20180359

American Cryptocurrencies Trading Firm Launches Operation in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram An American online marketing firm, the Mining Capital Coin (MCC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (Mou) with key stakeholders in Nigeria networking
Read More
NBS BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
May 19, 20200523

Nigerian Government Records ₦338.94 billion VAT in Q1– NBS

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed in its sectoral distribution of VAT data for Q1, released on Monday that N338.94billion was generated as V
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.