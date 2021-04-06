House Of Reps Appeals To Judiciary Staff Union To ‘Momentarily Shelve Strike’

April 6, 2021 103

Members of the Judiciary Staff Union (JUSUN) have been urged to shelve their proposed strike action by the House of Representatives.

The appeal was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Onofiok Luke.

A strike action had been announced by the union, with an end goal of an autonomous judicial system.

Responding to the plans of JUSUN members, the House said, “The attention of the Federal Judiciary Committee, House of Representatives, Nigeria, has been drawn to the planned nationwide strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) on the failure of governments to implement the financial autonomy of Judiciary.

“While we understand and share the concerns of the Union on financial autonomy, we however appeal to them to momentarily shelve the planned strike and give the Committee time to engage governments towards resolving the issue.

“It is of note that the House of Representatives under the speakership of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila takes the concerns involving the Judiciary seriously and the House through its Committee has constantly canvassed for the financial autonomy, better welfare and conditions of service for both judicial officers and judiciary staff.

“This is because the Committee understands that financial independence is synonymous with an independent judiciary that can execute justice and adjudicate over the interests of citizens and residents without fear or favour.

“The Committee notes that while the cause of the Union is desirable, it may at the moment expose litigants to untold hardship and limit their access to justice.

“It is in this vein that the Committee calls on the Union to stand down on its proposed strike action while we engage with the governments both at the federal and state levels towards resolving the outstanding issues.”