House Committee on NDDC Summons Akpabio

The House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has summoned the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Godswill Akpabio, to appear and make presentations before it on Monday, July 20, 2020.

This comes after the former MD of the NDDC, Joy Nunieh, on Friday gave her testimony at the House Committee on Public Hearing via zoom.

The committee also summoned the Managing Director of the commission Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei to appear before it on Monday after walking out on lawmakers at an investigative hearing put together by the House of Representatives.

The Commission on Thursday refused to make presentations before the House Committee on NDDC.

According to the acting managing director of the NDDC, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei, the Commission cannot partake an investigative hearing which is being presided over by the chairman of the committee who has been accused by the NDDC of hijacking the Commission’s projects.

Professor Pondei was of the opinion that the NDDC will not get a fair hearing.

Following the NDDC’s action, the committee resolved to issue a warrant of arrest compelling Professor Pondei to appear before the lawmakers and make a proper submission.

Source: Channels TV