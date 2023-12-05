House Aims to Amend Fiscal Responsibility Act to Boost Citizen Participation in Budget Process

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has announced the House’s commitment to amending the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) to foster increased citizen participation in Nigeria’s budgetary system.

This pledge was made during a Citizens’ town hall engagement on the 2024 budget and appropriation process, organized by the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation and the Programmes Coordinating Unit, Office of the Speaker, with support from the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre and the United Kingdom International Development.

In his keynote address, Speaker Abbas emphasized the importance of the event as a direct platform for engagement between legislators and citizens. He highlighted the need for such engagement to enhance the transparency of government spending, allowing the public to be more informed about the utilization of public funds and, consequently, building greater trust in government institutions.

Speaker Abbas stated, “The House will review the Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007 to strengthen existing provisions to improve access to information and public consultation during all phases of the budget cycle. Specifically, we will amend the FRA to require and define public participation explicitly. The House of Representatives has taken the lead in facilitating greater citizens’ participation in the budget process, and I challenge all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to do the same.”

The Speaker affirmed that under his leadership, the House would continue to seek ideas and contributions from the public to deepen their involvement in the governance and legislative processes.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, also addressed the gathering, assuring Nigerians that despite the economic challenges facing the nation, the 2024 budget proposal is robust enough to guide the country through these challenges.

“The year 2024 presents us with unprecedented challenges and uncertainties, both globally and domestically. Factors such as the war in Ukraine, global inflationary pressures, and disruptions in the supply chain have placed immense strain on economies worldwide, including ours,” Deputy Speaker Kalu declared.

The commitment to amending the Fiscal Responsibility Act reflects a proactive approach by the House of Representatives to enhance transparency, accountability, and citizen participation in the budgetary process, recognizing the crucial role that public engagement plays in good governance.