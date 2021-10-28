fbpx

HospitaliTea Set To Hold Hospitality Event On November 6

October 28, 2021
HospitaliTea, a quarterly gathering of the best minds across various sectors that are affiliated with the hospitality and tourism industry in Nigeria is set to hold its fourth edition.

The event will be taking place at Elomaz Hotel Maryland, Lagos State, on November 6, 2021.

HospitaliTea is organized by Women in Hospitality Nigeria (WIHN) and the aim of the forum is to foster discussions on trends and pertinent issues as they affect the entire value chain and for stakeholders to better understand how global trends and local dynamics interplay in shaping this nascent but very promising travel, leisure, and hospitality sector.

The theme of this quarter’s edition is “Leveraging Local Experiences For Hospitality and Tourism Growth in Nigeria”. Tourism in Nigeria deserves more local recognition than it has right now.

Nigeria is worth exploring in and out for the uniqueness and fun-filled experiences it entails.

According to Events, Public Relations and Social Management, Yvonne Joseph ‘ the COVID-19 pandemic impacted our industry hugely, affecting operations across every sector, still, it brought a positive impact on our tourism sector.

‘Since international travel and tourism became impossible during the heat of the pandemic, more attention was shifted to local tourism’.

‘Do we have to wait for another pandemic to leverage on our local experiences?’ The big question is: How can we maintain our local tourism experience while preventing a decline?’

Speaking at HospitaliTea 4.0 are; Keynote Speaker, Prof.Wasiu Babalola, Panel Speakers: Nnenna Fakoya-Smith, Michael Balogun, Clara Chinwe Okoro, Moderator: Funke Olusoga-Ogunlade, and other special guest appearances.

The event promises to be an exciting experience filled with learnings and solutions.

