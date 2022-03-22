fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERLABOURNEWSLETTER

#HorribleBosses: Nigerians Lament Toxic Workplace Experiences

March 22, 20220187
#HorribleBosses: Nigerians Lament Toxic Workplace Experiences

Following the publication of an investigative report that exposed Ebun Okubanjo, a co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bento Africa, on how he bullies and frustrates his staff, like the #MeToo movement, many Nigerians have taken to social media, to lament their toxic workplace experiences.

In the report titled -‘Tyranny in the workplace: The chaotic culture of Bento Africa’, ex-staff members of Bento Africa exposed Okubanjo and his dictatorship style of leadership.

“Bento took everything from me—my sense of humanity, sanity, confidence, and trust,” Pascal, an ex-sales executive at Nigerian payroll startup Bento Africa, said about his time working there. “We worked around the clock.

Okubanjo would send you messages by 2 AM and expect a response asap. No rest. We went to bed every night praying our jobs would still be there when we woke up the next morning.”

Reacting to the investigative report, Nigerians shared their toxic workplace experiences, as they called for government intervention.

See their reactions below:

NLC Threatens Fresh Strike, Here’s Why
Related tags :

About Author

#HorribleBosses: Nigerians Lament Toxic Workplace Experiences
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music. You can reach him on [email protected]

Related Articles

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTERVIDEOS
March 28, 20200623

Nigeria May Slide into Recession if COVID-19 Pandemic Beyond Six Months – Finance Minister

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, has warned that Nigeria may go into recession if the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemi
Read More
FG To Revive Special Terrorism Courts - Malami COVERLEGALNEWSLETTER
September 23, 20190403

$9.6 billion Court Judgment: Nigeria Dispatches Delegation to UK

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Attorney-General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), disclosed Sunday night that the Nigerian delegation had left for the Unit
Read More
Imo State Revised Budget BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
April 9, 20180296

Senator Accuses Banks, Foreign Firms of Complicity in Forex Policy Violation

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Mr Hope Uzodinma, chairman, Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs, has accused some banks and foreign companies of being responsible for scarcity
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.