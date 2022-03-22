HorribleBosses: Nigerians Lament Toxic Workplace Experiences

March 22, 2022 187

Following the publication of an investigative report that exposed Ebun Okubanjo, a co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bento Africa, on how he bullies and frustrates his staff, like the #MeToo movement, many Nigerians have taken to social media, to lament their toxic workplace experiences.

In the report titled -‘Tyranny in the workplace: The chaotic culture of Bento Africa’, ex-staff members of Bento Africa exposed Okubanjo and his dictatorship style of leadership.

“Bento took everything from me—my sense of humanity, sanity, confidence, and trust,” Pascal, an ex-sales executive at Nigerian payroll startup Bento Africa, said about his time working there. “We worked around the clock.

“Okubanjo would send you messages by 2 AM and expect a response asap. No rest. We went to bed every night praying our jobs would still be there when we woke up the next morning.”

Reacting to the investigative report, Nigerians shared their toxic workplace experiences, as they called for government intervention.

See their reactions below:

If lawyers join in this trend Twitter go blow! If you work in a Law firm in Nigeria there's a 50% chance that you're screwed and if you work in a firm owned by a SAN make that 85% if you're a young female lawyer then there's a 99.9% chance that you'll be screwed #HorribleBosses — 😒😐👀 (@pricelessnetta) March 22, 2022

I resigned from 2 jobs cos of sexual harassment from my bosses, I almost took my life on the second cos this man frustrated my life, asked for study leave he declined all my letters,was called months back he had brief illness and died. Rip to him #HorribleBosses — BK (@BK_Bimbo) March 22, 2022

If you go for an interview & was kept waiting hours after the time scheduled for the interview, when the interviewer finally arrives and dives right in without apology for keeping you waiting, 🚩🚩🚩🚩, a sign that they lack empathy #HorribleBosses — See_ah (@ziiz_zy) March 22, 2022

I use to teach maths at one small private school. My boss placed me on a #3k/month salary reason being that I’m an O’level holder. My own issue was that she deducted #500 for everyday I report to work late. My second month I ended up taking home #2k as salary.

#HorribleBosses — Mr Man (@MrMannaija) March 22, 2022

Nobody can be productive in a toxic work space, for those employers saying employees are lazy. You verbally abuse your staff & you expect them to be productive. How??? #HorribleBosses — Tamara (@_EmiFegha) March 22, 2022

No opportunity for career growth/advancement

Poor salaries (almost always less than 50k)

Delayed/incomplete salary payment

Toxic work environment

Sexual harrassment and abuse in work place

Other abuses

Poor working conditions/hours

No rest#HorribleBosses

Etc



Why not resign? — Blessed Beyond Measure (BBM) (@Drmuzoic) March 21, 2022

I had a first hand experience of #HorribleBosses during my National Service. NYSC allows them to thrive. Funny how our LGI sold out corps members for drinks, babes and bribe from toxic proprietors/employers.



Thankfully, I refused to be cowed and I was rewarded with a remoter ppa — Akinsete Kayode (@AkinseteKayode) March 22, 2022

Next set of people they’re showing pepper in their workspace are those ones that work for Lebanese bosses or firms in Nigeria.

Those ones can’t even talk because they’ve seen ‘wuin’. #HorribleBosses — Lu’lu (@Oluomachiii) March 21, 2022

They will be asking for guarantors from prospective employees, what is my own guarantee?



If you worked somewhere and another person calls to ask you about work culture before they get in, please be open as possible.



Tell people the Koko abeg #HorribleBosses — I'M INTENTIONAL! (@Enkaynjama18) March 21, 2022