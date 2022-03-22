HorribleBosses: Nigerians Lament Toxic Workplace Experiences

Following the publication of an investigative report that exposed Ebun Okubanjo, a co-founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bento Africa, on how he bullies and frustrates his staff, like the #MeToo movement, many Nigerians have taken to social media, to lament their toxic workplace experiences.
In the report titled -‘Tyranny in the workplace: The chaotic culture of Bento Africa’, ex-staff members of Bento Africa exposed Okubanjo and his dictatorship style of leadership.
“Bento took everything from me—my sense of humanity, sanity, confidence, and trust,” Pascal, an ex-sales executive at Nigerian payroll startup Bento Africa, said about his time working there. “We worked around the clock.
“Okubanjo would send you messages by 2 AM and expect a response asap. No rest. We went to bed every night praying our jobs would still be there when we woke up the next morning.”
Reacting to the investigative report, Nigerians shared their toxic workplace experiences, as they called for government intervention.
