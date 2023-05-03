After weeks of strikes, Canadian immigration workers have finally reached an agreement with the government, and the strike has been suspended. The strike, which had been ongoing for several weeks, had caused significant delays and backlogs in the processing of visa applications, leaving many people stranded and frustrated.

The Canadian Union of Immigration Workers (CUIW) had been in talks with the government for several days, negotiating better working conditions, higher pay, and improved benefits for its members. After several rounds of talks, a deal was finally reached that satisfied both parties.

The CUIW announced the news of the strike suspension to its members, who responded with relief and gratitude. Many of the workers had been struggling with long hours, low pay, and difficult working conditions, and they were grateful for the progress made in the negotiations.

The suspension of the strike was also welcomed by immigration applicants who had been affected by the backlog. Many of them had been waiting for months for their applications to be processed and were relieved that the delays would finally be resolved.

The government welcomed the news of the strike suspension and praised the CUIW for its commitment to reaching an agreement. The Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Ahmed Hussen, said that he was pleased with the outcome of the negotiations and looked forward to working with the union to improve the immigration system.

With the strike now suspended, immigration workers are expected to return to their duties and begin processing visa applications once again. The backlog is expected to be cleared up in the coming weeks, and normal service is expected to resume.

For many people, this news brings hope that their immigration dreams will finally become a reality. The Canadian immigration system has always been regarded as one of the most efficient and welcoming in the world, and with the strike now over, it is expected to resume its reputation for providing opportunities and hope for people from all over the world.