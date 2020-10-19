Hoodlums Attack Lagos State RRS at Yaba, Operatives Flee for Safety

October 19, 2020 26

Hoodlums, on Monday, attacked operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos state police command.

The attack occurred at Herbert Macaulay way, Yaba area of the state.

There has been an outbreak of violence in some parts of the country amid the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

According to a witness, the thugs attacked the security agents on the assumption that they were deployed to stop the protests.

The thugs were seen hurling stones and sticks at the vehicles of the RRS team while the operatives scampered for safety.

Muyiwa Adejobi, public relations officer of the state command, did not respond to calls for a reaction to the incident.

Last Thursday, protesters were attacked at the state house of assembly gate in Ikeja by hoodlums — with many of the demonstrators sustaining varying degrees of injuries.

In Osun, hoodlums launched an attack on protesters while Gboyega Oyetola, the state governor, was addressing the demonstrators.

One person was killed while several other protesters sustained injuries in the attack. Two cars in the governor’s convoy were damaged.

In Abuja, protesters also came under attack from hoodlums.

A protester who was stabbed during an attack on demonstrators in the Kubwa area of the nation’s capital on Saturday later died at hospital.

Source: The Cable