Hon. Ndudi Elumelu Calls for Extra Vigilance, Joint Effort in Tackling Coronavirus

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Mr. Ndudi Elumelu, has called for extra vigilance and aggressive multi-sectoral collaborative effort against the dreaded Covid-19 in the country.

In a statement in Abuja, Mr. Elumelu described the confirmation of Covid-19 in the country, as a national challenge that requires an accelerated collaborative effort by all government agencies, the organized private sector, and all individual Nigerians to overcome.

The Minority Leader urged a multi-layered collaborative effort involving healthcare, transport and border control agencies, schools, faith-based and community organizations as well as other social service delivery outlets to step up awareness and control interventions to effectively check the spread of the disease.

He further urged the Government to engage in more sensitization as well as open more testing and treatment centers across the country.

The Minority Leader also called on members of the National Assembly to ensure more sensitization in their constituencies to guarantee wider enlightenment on issues related to the disease at the grass-root level.

Mr. Elumelu expressed optimism that the COVID-19 will be checked and encouraged Nigerians not to despair but brace up to the challenge by strictly following the instructions, directions, and advisory on safety and control measures issued by relevant agencies.

Source: VON