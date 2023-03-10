HMD Global’s Nokia C12 And Nokia C31:  Durability, Security Assurance, And Improved Performance

– HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones introduced its Nokia C-Series which combines the durability and long-lasting battery life qualities Nokia phones became famous for with the best of Android™ software, and security. The C-Series has the Nokia C12 and Nokia C31 which both provide a more efficient smartphone experience, making the promises of durability and security more accessible than ever.

The Nokia C12 is available in Dark Cyan, Charcoal, and Light Mint colorways and comes in 2/64 GB memory and storage configuration, while the Nokia C31 is available in charcoal, Mint, or Cyan and comes in 3/32GB memory and storage configurations.

Both devices bring better imaging at the entry-level price point, the most recent battery smarts for longer battery life, and the latest security and privacy features but the Nokia C12 has a better performance with memory extension.

On the Nokia C12, you can enjoy a 30% fasteri app opening time courtesy of Android 12 (Go edition). With memory extensionii giving you 2GB of additional virtual RAM, you can navigate between your favorite apps even faster, whilst ensuring others don’t slow you down. The device combines this with more advancediii octa-core processing giving an enhanced performance that can keep up with the busiest of lifestyles, while the performance optimizer carries out a regular “Spring clean” for a fluid everyday experience.

The Nokia C31 lets users enjoy the newest innovations from Google. Its dynamic color personalizes the look and feel of your phone based on your wallpaper, and conversation widgets put the people you care about front and center on your home screen. This form of software with fewer preloads means you can maximize your data plan and storage. With triple rear and selfie cameras powered by Camera by Google, and protection with dust and moisture resistance. It offers the best of the C-series at an ultra-affordable price point.

With these devices, HMD Global reiterates its commitment to producing durable, affordable, and efficient devices while setting the pace in the global smartphone industry. The tech leader also has plans to unveil more technologically advanced gadgets that align with the present consumer smartphone needs.

Features of Nokia C12

Enhanced imaging experience with Night and Portrait modes on a stunning 6.3” HD+ display.

Better durability against accidental drops and the latest battery smarts means you can keep your phone for longer.

Elevated performance smarts plus streamlined OS that saves you data and storage

For more information on Nokia C12 product specifications, please follow the link here

Features of Nokia C31

Android 12, improved 6.7” HD display and triple rear and selfie cameras powered by Camera by Google

AI-powered three-day battery life iv and two years of quarterly security updates v for maximum security

and two years of quarterly security updates for maximum security Superior durability with IP52 protection from the elements from one of the toughest manufacturing standards in the world

For more information on Nokia C31 product specifications, please follow the link here

The Nokia C12 is available in Nigeria for 58,809NGN and the Nokia C31 for 79,700NGN

