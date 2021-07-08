fbpx
‘Hitler Did A Lot Of Good Things’ – Trump

July 8, 2021
Immediate former President of the US, Donald Trump, reportedly remarked that “Hitler did a lot of good things”, according to The Guardian.

Trump was said to have said this to his Chief of Staff while still president on a visit to Europe.

John Kelly, Trump’s then-chief of staff, said that the comment from Trump had “stunned” him.

The remark will be featuring in a book titled, ‘Frankly, We Did Win This Election,’ by The Wall Street Journal’s Michael Bender.

Scheduled to be published next week, The Guardian said it had received an advanced copy of the book.

The remark, according to The Guardian, was made while Trump visited Europe to commemorate the end of the first World War.

READ ALSO: Haitian President, Jovenel Moise, Assassinated

In the book, Kelly was said to have “reminded the president which countries were on which side during the conflict” while connecting “the dots from the first world war to the second world war and all of Hitler’s atrocities.”

In response, Trump had said, “Well, Hitler did a lot of good things,” according to the book.

Despite pointing out to the former president of the world power the seeming error in his comment, he reportedly “was undeterred”.

The book noted that Kelly “argued that the German people would have been better off poor than subjected to the Nazi genocide.”

He added, “you cannot ever say anything supportive of Adolf Hitler. You just can’t.”

Kelly departed from the Trump administration early in 2019, not without scathing remarks about his former principal.

