fbpx
History Will Judge Us Very Very Fairly – Lawan

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT

History Will Judge Us Very Very Fairly – Lawan

January 20, 2021030
History Will Judge Us Very Very Fairly - Lawan

The President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has said that the issue of insecurity in the country is gradually being reversed, adding that “history will judge us very very fairly”.

He said this on Tuesday while hosting a group from Adamawa State who had visited to show appreciation for the conversion of the Modibbo Adama University in Yola to a conventional institution.

Lawan said that the armed forces had improved now better than before.

He called on those in leadership positions to pray, act, work hard, and apply themselves to ensure that the citizenry is served.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the 2021 bill, describing it as “cooperative governance”.

Lawan said, “Those of us in position of leadership today are probably more challenged than any set of leaders. We need to pray, but we also need to act, work hard and apply ourselves fully and work committedly to ensure that we serve Nigerians.

“Nothing is impossible, this situation of insecurity gradually is being reversed. I am particularly happy with recent developments by our armed forces. They are doing better than they were doing before”.

He also expressed hope for the growth of the economy, stating that the country will rise out of the recession the country slipped into in December.

He said, “I’m sure that the economy will also start to improve, and we will get out of recession that we entered last month.

READ ALSO: Buhari Pledges To Work With Neighbouring Countries

“With the implementation of the capital budget 2020 up till the end of March, and of course, the start of the implementation of the 2021 budget, the economy will receive a boost.

“I will take this opportunity to commend Mr. President for assenting to that bill. This is what we call cooperative governance. We work with the Executive to ensure that the Nigerian people benefit from democracy.

“We have set our eyes on our target of making Nigeria better and making Nigerians safer. What matters to us is what we are able to achieve at the end of the day.

“History will judge us very very fairly, and without sounding immodest, I’ll like to take this opportunity to congratulate the ninth National Assembly. The Ninth National Assembly has achieved so much between 2019 till date for the benefit of this country despite the pandemic, and the secret is unity and harmony.

“We have achieved unity amongst ourselves in the National Assembly environment between the Senate and the House; and of course, we have achieved harmony in work between the National Assembly and the Executive, and that’s the essence of governance, anyway. When we disagree, we will do so, but if we have no reason to disagree, we will not do that because we want to please anybody”.

Related tags :

About Author

History Will Judge Us Very Very Fairly – Lawan
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]nigeria.ng

Related Articles

June 12, 2019053

Obasanjo Decries Imbalance in Nigerian Government

Says Buhari driving the country towards disaster, instability With yesterday’s election of the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has decried the imbalance in th
Read More
November 11, 2013022

Training and Conference Specialist at Gede Foundation Nigeria

Gede Foundation Nigeria is a nonprofit organization established and registered as a 501 c-3 organization in Washington, DC USA in 2002 and in Nigeria in 2003. Our mission is to promote healthy communi
Read More
August 3, 2015025

N150 Million Develops Wings, Disappears from Niger State Government House

Few months into the entry of the new administration, about N150 million has been declared missing from the Niger Government House in Minna. It was gathered that the money disappeared from one of the o
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon