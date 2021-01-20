History Will Judge Us Very Very Fairly – Lawan

January 20, 2021 30

The President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has said that the issue of insecurity in the country is gradually being reversed, adding that “history will judge us very very fairly”.

He said this on Tuesday while hosting a group from Adamawa State who had visited to show appreciation for the conversion of the Modibbo Adama University in Yola to a conventional institution.

Lawan said that the armed forces had improved now better than before.

He called on those in leadership positions to pray, act, work hard, and apply themselves to ensure that the citizenry is served.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the 2021 bill, describing it as “cooperative governance”.

Lawan said, “Those of us in position of leadership today are probably more challenged than any set of leaders. We need to pray, but we also need to act, work hard and apply ourselves fully and work committedly to ensure that we serve Nigerians.

“Nothing is impossible, this situation of insecurity gradually is being reversed. I am particularly happy with recent developments by our armed forces. They are doing better than they were doing before”.

He also expressed hope for the growth of the economy, stating that the country will rise out of the recession the country slipped into in December.

He said, “I’m sure that the economy will also start to improve, and we will get out of recession that we entered last month.

“With the implementation of the capital budget 2020 up till the end of March, and of course, the start of the implementation of the 2021 budget, the economy will receive a boost.

“I will take this opportunity to commend Mr. President for assenting to that bill. This is what we call cooperative governance. We work with the Executive to ensure that the Nigerian people benefit from democracy.

“We have set our eyes on our target of making Nigeria better and making Nigerians safer. What matters to us is what we are able to achieve at the end of the day.

“History will judge us very very fairly, and without sounding immodest, I’ll like to take this opportunity to congratulate the ninth National Assembly. The Ninth National Assembly has achieved so much between 2019 till date for the benefit of this country despite the pandemic, and the secret is unity and harmony.

“We have achieved unity amongst ourselves in the National Assembly environment between the Senate and the House; and of course, we have achieved harmony in work between the National Assembly and the Executive, and that’s the essence of governance, anyway. When we disagree, we will do so, but if we have no reason to disagree, we will not do that because we want to please anybody”.