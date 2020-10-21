Hillary Clinton Tells Buhari to Stop Killing #EndSARS Protesters

Hillary Clinton, former US Secretary of State, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the killing of #EndSARS protesters.

Soldiers had invaded the Lekki toll gate area of Lagos earlier on Tuesday, shooting at unarmed protesters.

The incident had generated an uproar, within and outside the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday night, Clinton lent her voice in support of those who had condemned the action of the soldiers.

“I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters,” she tweeted.

There are reports that some of the protesters died in the incident but TheCable cannot independently verify this claim.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, has ordered a probe of the shooting

Source: The Cable