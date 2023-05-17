Hilda Baci: Guinness World Records Releases Official Statement

An official declaration about Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey Effiong, also known as Hilda Baci, has been made public by Guinness World Records.

The Akwa Ibom native Baci broke the record for the longest cooking session by a single person, formerly held by Indian chef Lata Tondon, who finished the assignment in Rewa in 2019 in 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds.

“A Nigerian chef has been cooking up a storm in her kitchen in the hopes of landing a world record.

“Hilda Bassey, known on social media as Hilda Baci, has been dominating headlines around the world ever since she launched her cooking marathon.

“She’s hoping to snap up the record title for longest cooking marathon (individual) which currently belongs to Lata Tondon (India) with a time of 87 hr 45 min.

“Hilda began cooking on Thursday and continued through to Monday, reportedly whipping up 55 recipes and more than 100 meals in a whopping 100-hour stint.

“Officials on our records team look forward to reviewing the evidence and hope to be able to verify Hilda’s efforts as a new record very soon,” the statement said.

One of the representatives for the British reference organization reportedly stated: “Are looking forward to receiving the evidence for its Records Management Team to review before we can confirm the record is official.”

Hilda Baci had planned to quit at 4 p.m. today, surpassing the current Guinness World Record holder with her former 96-hour aim, but she eventually went over that goal and currently holds the record with a time of 100 hours.

#Guinessworldrecord: 20 Things To Know About Hilda Baci READ ALSO