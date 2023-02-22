High Risk Places To Avoid Travelling To During This Election Period

Nigeria is a nation in West Africa renowned for its thriving economy, rich history, and diversified culture. Yet it’s also a nation where there are many different kinds of insecurity, making it a dangerous place to go. In this essay, we’ll look at some of the dangerous locations in Nigeria and explain why you should stay away from them.

The most populous nation in Africa, Nigeria, is diversified and has a rich cultural heritage. It has a lot to offer tourists. Nonetheless, some regions in Nigeria are regarded as high risk and should be avoided avoided by travelers. These areas include the northeastern states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa, as well as the Niger Delta region in the south.

The Boko Haram insurgency has affected the northeastern states of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa for more than ten years. This terrorist organization is accountable for innumerable murders, abductions, and other violent crimes. The Nigerian military has been battling the insurgency, but things are still tense and there is a chance that travelers may become targets.

On the other hand, the Niger Delta region is a high-risk location because of the continuous disputes between ethnic groups and the government over the ownership of oil resources. Travelers should be cautious because of the rampant violence and kidnappings caused by this.

The southern states of Rivers and Bayelsa, which have high crime rates, especially in the metropolis of Port Harcourt and Yenagoa, are another region to avoid. Travelers should avoid these cities because they are infamous for kidnappings, armed robberies, and other violent crimes.

The border regions with Chad and Niger should also be avoided because robbers and armed organizations have been known to penetrate them.

In conclusion, despite the fact that Nigeria has a lot to offer tourists, there are some regions in the nation that are regarded as high risk and need to be avoided. They include the states of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa in the northeast, the Niger Delta area, Rivers and Bayelsa in the south, and the areas near Chad and Niger. While making travel plans to Nigeria, visitors should take caution and be aware of the hazards.