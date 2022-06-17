High-Paying Remote Jobs As Of Today

High-paying remote jobs are hard to come by these days. It is important to jump on the offer and get that job when they do. It doesn’t require physical appearance and gives you time to attend to other tasks.

To help the narrative, BizWatch Nigeria highlights recent job offers for job-seekers seeking high-paying remote jobs. Below are some of the high-paying job offers, requirements and links.

High-paying remote jobs offer

Remote Senior iOS Developer at Storyteller

Storyteller is a platform that allows businesses to integrate Stories feature into their apps and websites, among other things. Several global companies use the platform to serve tens of millions of users. Visit ProductHunt to learn more about them.

Candidates interested in applying for the post of Remote Lifecycle Marketer at ConvertKit can do so now.

Job Details

Job Type: Remote

Employment Type: Full-time

Salary: Undisclosed

Overview of the Position

For someone with strong experience with CRM and email marketing campaigns, the Lifecycle Marketer position at ConvertKit will be a wonderful opportunity. You should have experience establishing and maintaining big email lists, creating highly targeted automated and one-off email campaigns, and employing email and in-app messaging campaigns to increase overall product usage and revenue.

The right candidate should have:

Experience using Swift

Experience using Rest APIs

Experience using Git

Five years’ commercial experience and so on.

Application Link

Click below to get more details and apply:

Storyteller Remote Senior iOS Developer – Arc.dev

Remote Lifecycle Marketer at ConvertKit

ConvertKit is a creator marketing platform that empowers creators to earn a living online. We help them own their audience and turn fans into customers.

Applications are open for interested candidates to apply for the position of Remote Lifecycle Marketer at ConvertKit.

Job Details

Job Type: Remote

Employment Type: Full-time

Salary: Undisclosed

Overview of the Position

For someone with strong experience with CRM and email marketing campaigns, the Lifecycle Marketer position at ConvertKit will be a wonderful opportunity. You should have experience establishing and maintaining big email lists, creating highly targeted automated and one-off email campaigns, and employing email and in-app messaging campaigns to increase overall product usage and revenue.

The right candidate should have:

At least five years or equivalent experience in a role marketing program that generates more than $10M in annual revenue

Experience working with creators is a major plus

Advanced experience with CRMs, among other qualifications.

Application Link

Click below to get more details and apply:

https://apply.workable.com/convertkit/j/A0836CF545/apply/

Content Marketing Specialist & Copywriter at The Synthesis Institute

The Synthesis Institute is a global pioneer in the modern psychedelic movement, working to provide access to safe, legal psychedelic experiences for integrative healing and expansion through scientific study, training, and teaching.

Overview of the Position

The Content Marketing Specialist & Copywriter is a full-time position with responsibilities critical to our success and will serve as the key go-to person for the marketing department.

The right candidate should have:

Scientific background and 3-5 years of working experience within a similar field

Seasoned creative with a strong background in copywriting, content strategy, and social media strategy

With an ability to execute according to marketing objectives, switching from persuasive direct response copywriting that drives conversions to inspire, educational content elevates the brand, among other requirements.

Application Link

Click below to get more details and apply:

Content Marketing Specialist & Copywriter | Remotive.c

Content Editor at Magic

Magic is an early-stage, fast-growing challenger to transform the antiquated user identity space by eliminating the need for passwords, with backing from top investors such as Tiger Global, Northzone, Lightspeed Ventures, SV Angel, and Social Capital, Balaji Srinivasan, Ryan Hoover, Alexis Ohanian, and Naval Ravikant. We’re looking for an exceptional new team member to own product marketing initiatives and help scale Magic into a household name for developers worldwide. Our mission is to safeguard Magic’s vision to build the passport of the internet.

Overview of the Position

You’ll be a storyteller who can write magnetic material to express Magic’s thought leadership in Web 3 and help raise demand for Magic’s products that accelerate Web 3 adoption and change the Web 2 user experience as a Content Editor.

This is an excellent chance to support our growth by assisting with branding, demand generation, and lead generation.

The right candidate should have:

7+ years of writing and editing experience with 3+ years of writing experience in the tech industry.

Have a strong desire to understand Web3 (blockchain, crypto, NFT, etc.).

Ability to write compelling, concise content that resonates with target audiences.

Fast learner and a quick thinker.

Application Link

Click below to get more details to apply:

Content Editor at Magic — WorkingInContent.com

Remote Staff Software Engineer at Ergeon

We are a company transforming the construction industry with technology and great options such as stock options or co-working funds.

Job Details

Job Type: Remote

Employment Type: Full-time

Salary: USD$79K – 110K/year

Overview of the Position

Participate in developing and implementing scalable system design, architecture principles, requirements, and standards.

Produce maintainable code following the best OOP/OOD practices in an agile environment, leading by example.

Skills:

Expert: Software engineering

Proficient: SQL, Javascript, Computer science, Python and so on

Application Link

Click below to get more details and apply:

Ergeon is using Torre to find a(n) remote employee/colleague. QUICK APPLY!