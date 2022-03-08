High Court ‘Sacks’ Ebonyi Governor, Deputy Over Party Defection

March 8, 2022 84

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sacked David Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State and his Deputy, Dr Eric Kelechi Igwe, over their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo who gave the judgement on Tuesday said that the total number of 393,042 votes Umahi secured at the March 9, 2019, Ebonyi State governorship election belonged to the PDP, hence could not be legally transferred to the APC.

The high court noted that both Umahi and Igwe’s defection to the APC, not only threw out the PDP, but also the votes that belonged to the party.

Umahi Rejects Judgement

However, Umahi said the judgement which rendered him and his Deputy removed, on Tuesday, was purchased.

Umahi stated this during a press conference, in Abakaliki, on Tuesday.

He said, “I am still the Governor of Ebonyi State and there is no tension at all. In the first place, there is no constitutional provision for any hatchet man to remove a governor. There are three ways whereby a governor can vacate his office: it’s either by death, resignation and impeachment.

“There is no other constitutional provision that empowers a hatchet man to turn the Constitution upside down.

“We have heard the rumours before now that he was determined to give judgement against all known laws and the constitution, first to embarrass the APC, and to equally embarrass the federal government.”