High Court Orders CCT Chairman To Appear Before Senate Over Alleged Misconduct

April 26, 2022096
The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered Danladi Umar, the Chairman, of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) to appear before the Senate.

Justice Inyang Ekwo in a ruling on Tuesday said the order was to allow Umar to face his probe over alleged public misconduct.

The Judge held that Umar is answerable to the Senate on moral standards and conduct as a public officer administering the law.

Justice Ekwo stated that Umar’s suit seeking to stop his probe by the Senate lacked merit and was consequently dismissed.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that Umar had initially gone to court to challenge the powers of the Senate to investigate him over an alleged assault he perpetrated against a security guard at the Banex Plaza.

He was alleged to have publicly assaulted one Sargwak, a security guard at the Banex Plaza in Wuse 2, Abuja, following a disagreement between them over a parking space on the premises.

