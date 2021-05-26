Heritage Bank, Silverbird Group Partner To Support Young Nigerian Creatives

May 26, 2021 108

A collaboration between Heritage Bank and Silverbird Group aims to double down on the support for young Nigerian creatives and the entertainment industry as a whole.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Heritage Bank, noting that the partnership was in alignment with its status as a timeless wealth partner.

It stated that the collaboration would aid the country’s socio-economic development, as beneficiaries of its Ynspyre Project would receive mentorship opportunities at Silverbird Group.

The bank noted that its three months of rigorous internship training programme, produced five graduates – out of 3,000 entries sent in – that were equipped with the skills needed for future opportunities.

During the certificate handover ceremony, the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications of Heritage Bank, Fela Ibidapo, said that the banks’ strength was in its ability to identify potentials and make something of them, turning them into “great professionals”.

L-R: David Ubabudike, Head, Business Desk, Silverbird News 24; Ozena Utulu, Head, Brand Management and Sustainability, Heritage Bank; Fela Ibidapo, Divisional Head, Corporate Communications; Uchenna Mike Olisa, Head, Product Development, Heritage Bank, Seun Oyedeji, Silverbird News 24 and Jacob Akinyemi Johnson, Chief Creative Officer/Vice Chairman Editorial Board, Silverbird Communications, during the graduation of the 1st batch of Project Ynspyre graduates, as the bank partners Silverbird Group in Lagos.

Ibidapo said that the Ynspyre Project sought to train, nurture, and equip youths with important skills to help them thrive.

“We will continue to up our game to empower Nigerian youths who is one of the bedrock of any vibrant economy,” Ibidapo asserted.

Sharing the avenue used to engage youths was the adoption of the financial inclusion strategy that boosted entrepreneurship development, which was in harmony with the bank’s mission.

Also speaking at the ceremony was the Head of Silverbird Television, Mike Nwadike, who noted the efforts that had gone into the sessions with the participants aimed at helping them hone their individual skills.