Heritage Bank Powers Palm Oil Entrepreneur with ₦10 million in The Next Titan Season-7

December 28, 2020 14

Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria’s Most Innovative Banking Service provider, in its continued bid to support Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), has again empowered the winner of The Next Titan Season-7 with a whooping sum of ₦10 million.

An entrepreneur, Joshua Joseph Idiong who is the CEO of Josult Oil Processing Company, a palm oil processing company in Akwa Ibom State emerged the winner of the Next Titan Season-7, themed: The Unstoppable.”

The graduate of the Federal University of Technology Owerri with Bachelor Degree in Environmental Science emerged winner after competing with Ifeanyi Nkwonta, Chidinma Eriobu and Ifeoma Benjamin at the grand finale in Lagos.

Idiong’s entry on the show was amongst the 18, 000 entries, followed by online auditions before the top 16 moved into the Titan House for 10 weeks to compete against top-notch young entrepreneurs in real-life entrepreneurial tasks.

The programme panelled by technocrats with a perfect blend of entrepreneurial requisite skills trained each participant on enriching, rigorous and intellectually learning journey to equip them with the fundamental competencies required of seasoned entrepreneurs.

The frontline Panel of Judges from different spectrum of entrepreneurial fields were Kyari Bukar Co-Founder/CEO Trans-Sahara Investment; Lilian Olubi, CEO, Primera Africa Securities Ltd; Chris Parkes, Chairman/CEO, CPMS Africa and Tonye Cole, Co-Founder, Sahara Group.

READ ALSO: NIN: World Bank Supports NIMC With £172 million Against COVID-19

The winner, who highly commended the headline sponsor-Heritage Bank Plc for its continued supports to entrepreneurs and sponsorship of the Next Titan, said, “Heritage Bank is an amazing bank that has stood strong on this show. My love for Heritage Bank stems from the fact that this is my second time on this show but before I came in, I have learnt so much from the show.

“This means that Heritage Bank is truly affecting the lives and businesses of entrepreneurs positively, alongside the viewers. This is a bank that has differentiated itself from other banks in boosting the strength of SMES in Nigeria.”

Speaking at the grand finale, MD/CEO of the Bank, Ifie Sekibo stated that the programme easily aligns with the primary focus of the management of Heritage Bank to promote every laudable entrepreneurial idea meant to broaden economic horizon of the country for the benefit of citizens and other residents of Nigeria.

Sekibo who was represented by the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Fela Ibidapo further affirmed, “as a catalytic institution in the empowering of entrepreneurs in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, Heritage Bank has continued to make relentless efforts in this space to empower entrepreneurs in Nigeria through championing several empowerment schemes like the HB Innovation Lab Accelerator programme (HB-LAB), Ynspyre Account, Youth Innovative Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YIEDP), Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) on Young Entrepreneurship Business Training Programme (YEBTP), Young Entrepreneurs and Students (YES) Grant and Nigerian Youth Professional Forum (NYPF), Big Brother Nigeria, Lagos Comic-Con, amongst others.”

The Executive Producer of the entrepreneurial Reality Show, Mr. Mide Kunle-Akinlaja in his address explained that the project was created and designed as a deliberate attempt to provoke the spirit of entrepreneurship of young Nigerians, not only the contestants on the show but other multitudes of aspiring entrepreneurs who can watch the show on TV.

He said that the Season-7 was designed to search for business ideas that are immune to any pandemic, innovations that break boundaries and technologies that can survive any lockdown. “It does not matter what your business idea is all about or its focus, but you must be able to prove that your business has what it takes in terms of ideas or technologies to survive any future pandemic or lockdown,” the Next Titan Producer stated.