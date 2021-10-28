Heritage Bank, Next Titan To Sustain Entrepreneur Support With ₦15m

October 28, 2021 168

In a bid to ensure that the entrepreneurial goals of the Nigerian youths are achieved, Heritage Bank Plc, Nigeria’s most innovative service banking provider, in collaboration with The Next Titan is set to further invest ₦15 million on viable Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Tagged “Uncaged,” The Next Titan season-8 is Nigeria’s foremost Business Reality TV Show where contestants compete by carrying out weekly business tasks and challenges around the city of Lagos for 10 weeks on television, and with weekly evictions in the boardroom by the judges.

During the event Premier, of the over 20, 000 participants who applied 18 contestants emerged of the 75 individuals who made it through auditions from six major cities in Nigeria which are Abuja, Kano, PH, Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos after the Boot Camp.

At the end, amongst the contestants, the brightest and most talented young Nigerian who possesses entrepreneurial acumen after grooming through rigorous tasks, boardroom processes, and mentorship will cart away with the grand prize of ₦15 million, while the top 1000 contestants with good business ideas, and those whose businesses are already registered, will receive ₦3 million in funding.

Speaking at the Next Titan Premier in Lagos, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, stated that the financial institution has continued to make seamless efforts to demonstrate its commitment towards developing and positioning youths to create jobs for themselves and others, as contributors to the socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Dike Dimiri, the Divisional Head, Product Management & Inclusive Banking, who represented Sekibo stated that Heritage Bank was committed to promoting Nigeria’s foremost Business Reality TV Show, Next Titan for its sustenance to create opportunities for entrepreneurs.

He disclosed that Heritage Bank was set to unveil a product that would be used to enhance the entrepreneurial drive of over 20, 000 participants involved in both current and past auditions.

Speaking earlier whilst addressing the 75 contestants during the Boot Camp, Ozena Utulu, Ag. Group Head, Corporate Communications of Heritage Bank, emphasized the need for the entrepreneurs to be service-oriented, able to evolve, be innovative and be social media savvy.

Speaking at the Premiere for the commencement of Season-8, the Executive Producer, The Next Titan, Mide Akinlaja explained that the importance of the show lies in igniting entrepreneurial spirit and showcasing the possibility of entrepreneurship in transforming lives with just an idea that could be scaled to greatness in the market and with Nigeria’s population.

He further stated, “Apart from the success stories of the previous winners of the show which have been phenomenal, the Next Titan being on national television has also positively impacted on the generality of other young people who are the viewers who have shared their testimonies regarding the programme causing a paradigm shift in their mind-sets to moving from job -seekers to jobs-creators.”