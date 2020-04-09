Heritage Bank Joins WHO in Celebrating ‘World Health Worker Week’

Heritage Bank Plc has joined the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the celebration of “World Health Worker Week.”

The bank also paid tribute to health workers globally for their selfless sacrifice and bravery in the fight against the virus.

The World Health Workers’ week is an annual commemoration of health workers. But this year’s event was scheduled to honour and advocate for health workers during the 8th annual World Health Worker Week slated for April 6 – 11, 2020.

Commending the health practitioners worldwide, the MD/CEO of Heritage Bank Plc, Ifie Sekibo, stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world the heroic efforts health workers on the front lines make every day to keep their respective communities and the world safe and healthy.

“Despite the havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic on individuals and the medical personnel who are not spared by the disease, they continue to play significant roles to contain the spread of the disease, carter for the affected patients and embark on research to attain robust understand of COVID-19.

“They also take steps further to proffer recommendation on how to remain safe, hale and hearty, whilst we all embrace the warmth and safety of our home. This is a calling for every individual within and outside to honor and support the brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines,” he stated.

He, however, assured that as a bank “We are proud to join forces with health workers and agencies to help suppress the transmission of the virus, minimize social-economic impacts on the global community and work together to boost the national economic growth.”

Also, as part of the effort to support and attain a more robust health system in the country, Sekibo has further called and encouraged government at all levels, key stakeholders, including the private sector to strengthen financial and technical support for health workers, as part of efforts to create a safer environment for them.

According to him, it calls for our collective joint action to combat COVID-19 since we are in this together and we will get through this together.

