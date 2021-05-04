Heritage Bank: Entertainment Sector Capable Of Boosting Wealth Of Nigerians

May 4, 2021 90

As part of its goal to support Nigerian creatives, Heritage Bank, through its YNSPYRE product and CREAM platform has delivered on its promise to produce millionaires from its raffle draw, highlighting the benefits of supporting the industry, as it could potentially grow the wealth of Nigerians.

According to a statement by the bank, N12 million was won by subscribers of its YNSPYRE product through a monthly raffle draw held in April.

Kicking off the event was singer D’banj, who introduced the CREAM Merit winners that included Berri, a music artiste, winning N10 million in the form of promotion.

Two winners went home with N1 million with support from partner company Boomplay, a music streaming platform.

The event was held at the Balmoral Hall of Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos with personalities such as the Director-General of the National Lotto Regulatory Commission, Lanre Gbajabiamila.

Speaking at the event, the Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Heritage Bank, Fela Ibidapo, said that the bank would continue to channel the support it gets to the growth and development of Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

He noted that the country’s entertainment industry has the potential to provide job opportunities for many Nigerians if it is well exploited.

Ibidapo added that utilising the possibilities present in the entertainment sector would provide Nigeria with the opportunity to grow the wealth of its people, generating more foreign exchange.

He stated that the industry is in dire need of financial support, as it remains one of the highest exports of the country.

Encouraging more participants to take advantage of the draw, Ibidapo said, “For a chance to be a part of next month’s draw, simply dial *463# or *745*463# from any network, choose a category, upload your content on creamplatform.com and promote it to be a part of the Top 10 winners and the lottery winners.”