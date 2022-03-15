fbpx

Here's Why Your UK Students Visas May Be Delayed

March 15, 20220120
As a Nigerian, your United Kingdom (UK) students visas may be delayed after applying. This is because the country’s embassy temporarily suspended study, work, and family visa applications.

With the suspension, Nigerians who are leveraging UK students visas to move to the European country may experience delay, as the embassy is now placing priority on applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

In a statement cited by BizWatch Nigeria, the UK embassy noted that Nigerians, whose passports were ready for collection, would be contacted by the Visa Application Centre.

“UK Visas and Immigration is currently prioritising applications made under the Ukraine Family Scheme, following its launch and in response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the invasion of Ukraine.

“As a result, UKVI has temporarily suspended priority and super-priority services for new study, work, and family applications. Customers with standard applications in study, work, and family routes may experience some delays in the processing of their application.

“We are still currently unable to offer PV for visitor applications in Nigeria. Standard visitor visa applications are currently taking an average of six weeks to process.

“Applicants will be contacted by the Visa Application Centre (VAC) when their passport is ready for collection. They should not attend the VAC until they have been invited to do so.

“Where there are extremely compassionate or compelling circumstances (for example, a medical emergency), UKVI may consider expediting specific cases. However, the bar for this is high and will be assessed on a case-by-case basis. If a request is exceptionally urgent, applicants can contact UK Visas and Immigration for help. Please note that this is a chargeable service for overseas customers.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause,” the statement read.

Ukraine Crisis: FG Receives 31 Nigerians Evacuated From Romania
Damilare Famuyiwa
Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years experience. Trained at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), he has since been actively covering different beats, which include finance, showbiz, and music.

