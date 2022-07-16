Twitter Trend: Here’s Why There Is Dignity In Labour

Hashtags #LabourChallenge and #DignityInLabour trended on social media, Twitter especially by the Nigerian youth. The Twitter users made the hashtags viral by showcasing their work and saying that ‘there is dignity in labour’.

BizWatch Nigeria understands that the trend was inspired by Peter Obi, Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate (for the upcoming 2023 election). It is safe to say Peter Obi is one of the most preferred candidates by the Nigerian youth.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu while campaigning for his party in Osun for Saturday’s governorship election, derided Labour Party as a “mushroom party,” saying its candidates and supporters will “labour till death.”

The trend was inspired by the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi in response to a derogatory comment by Tinubu.

Peter obi said that “Labour people who are working hard have not been paid. Somebody said that they can labour till death. When they talk like that, when they show you hatred, Labour Party will show them love.”

Labour Party wants to move Nigeria from consumption to production. You cannot do production without labour, so there is dignity in labour, and those who have laboured will get their reward.”

Mr Obi’s “dignity in labour” response resonated widely with hordes of his online supporters who spared no time in creating “LabourChallenge”

Here are some Tweets

I'm a final year medical student👨‍⚕️ and a tipper driver🚚 in Enugu . There is dignity in #labour.#LabourChallenge pic.twitter.com/5oxVJ5r1xv — Chinedum Benjamin (@Chinedumbenja) July 15, 2022 https://twitter.com/obis_couture/status/1547843849707347968?s=20

I'm not ashame to get dirty while working because there's dignity and peace in labour#LabourChallenge pic.twitter.com/Svwnm90Md8 — sampeck (@bekes_sam) July 15, 2022

I’m a chef and, I’m proud because I know my labour will never be in vain @PeterObi #LabourChallenge @Olachihope1 pic.twitter.com/hL6yjIXjVQ — chefD (@DonatusOdido) July 15, 2022

I am a public health professional doubling as a cloth seller.



There is dignity in Labour.

#labourchallenge pic.twitter.com/kWK0YlIuF9 — Rinu Oduala 🔥🔫 (@SavvyRinu) July 15, 2022

#LabourChallenge

I work as a sales Rep in a bakery. I'm a student too.

I'm super proud of myself. I will not labour in vain. pic.twitter.com/A2G3HltLPN — Gabriella Oby (@gabriella_oby) July 16, 2022

Am a Nigerian, who works in the army in the united state. I will not labour in vein #LabourChallenge#DignityInLabour pic.twitter.com/VUoXYlPLSX — Michel iwuoha (@King91339850) July 16, 2022

I am Tinubu's worst nightmare, I work tirelessly to expose his incompetence and documented corruption. There is dignity and pleasure in my work. I will not labour in vain. #LabourChallenge pic.twitter.com/bRC0S8oH1d — Kaysie (Tinubu's worst Nightmare). (@thekaysie) July 16, 2022

#LabourChallenge na conductor I be. I no dey thief, I no dey scatter people things for Oshodi and Ebutte Ero. Dignity plenty for Labour pic.twitter.com/fP4tssL0Zm — Lagos #1 Conductor (@SUGARR110) July 16, 2022

Tinubu thinks he can cancel Labour Party, he ended up having #OBIDIENTS changing the narratives and advertising their businesses on social media and getting several customers 🤣🤣🤣



There is dignity in the little business u do legally. Be proud. #DignityInLabour 😂💪🏽💪🏽🇳🇬✊🏿🔥 — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) July 15, 2022

Tinubu thinks he can cancel Labour Party, he ended up having #OBIDIENTS changing the narratives and advertising their businesses on social media and getting several customers 🤣🤣🤣



There is dignity in the little business u do legally. Be proud. #DignityInLabour 😂💪🏽💪🏽🇳🇬✊🏿🔥 — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) July 15, 2022

I am an inverter/solar Engineer, an Enthusiastic one at that, I found Joy in my work, bcs of the #Dignity in It. I am #OBIdients and There is #DignityInLabour #ObiCentric #Obicracy kenneth okonkwo Martial Arise Tv PO-ssible2023 Exodus movement pic.twitter.com/DoIFlXYhWF — OBI-DIENT SolarGirl (@Itzjustmercy) July 15, 2022

I am a Pharmacist, I run a pharmacy outlet @medloungepharma and a Vitafoam distribution Store at the same time. There is #DignityInLabour #LabourChallenge shows there are many hardworking Nigerian youths out there and we are ready for a new dispensation of government. pic.twitter.com/dJCFMAsors — Dreamsuite Solutions (@Dreamsuiteng) July 15, 2022

So guys, EscoBAT said we will Labour till we d!e.



So typically, y'all know we'll turn it into a fun challenge righttttt???? Right!



So plaster pictures of you at your hustle, with the hashtags #DignityInLabour #LabourChallenge



Leggo guyssss! 🤸🏾‍♂️🤸🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/P8jXr7gwBq — KWEKU THE HUSTLER, FOCUSED ON SELLING PETER OBI (@urchilla01) July 14, 2022