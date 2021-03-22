Here’s What Will Happen If You Ignore Your Passion

March 22, 2021 83

Growing up in Nigeria, I was faced with a challenge. To either follow my passion or do what the society deems as the perfect profession or pick from the profession that was recognized and appreciated, professions such as; medicine, accounting, law, banking and engineering. As a young girl, I thought I would find my passion later in life or something that I may have to do without.

Passion is an intense desire or enthusiasm for something or someone. Passion brings you joy, peace of mind, passion also keeps your mental health positive.

Photography and music amongst others makes me happy, it gives me joy and keeps me in a good mood. It took a while before I could find my passion but having found it, I will most definitely utilize it.

I strongly advise that you do what you are passionate about, do not let anyone force you to do what you hate or what will drag your mental health or mood to the ground. Encourage others to find their passion, discovering your passion brings life and joy, it gives you the ability to see things in a different light and to appreciate life.

Your passion should be evident in your job and your day to day activities, it is not something that you hide or ignore.

Dear Parents, especially Nigerian Parents please help your children find their passion and encourage your children to follow it. This will help shape the life and future of your children.

Why you should follow your passion?

Passion drives your work and your day to day activities, it helps you see things in a positive light.

Peace and joy. Passion guarantees you peace and joy every day when activated or put in use.

Emotions and mental wellbeing. Doing what you are passionate about will help you achieve good moods, erase negative feelings and secure your mental wellbeing.

Better performance. Doing what you are passionate about will better your performance at work; your potential would be actualized. When you do what you love, it would affect your performance positively which would earn you good remarks and your mental health would be in a positive state, your emotions would be positive and your mood swings might reduce or stop either at one or on the long run.

How to discover your passion?

Ask yourself, what makes you happy, what drives your enthusiasm, what do you love to do?

Take time to study yourself, keep track of what you love to do without stress, what drives you, what you would be happy to do over and over without losing your mind.

What if you do not find your passion or follow it?

If you dread going to your job, find yourself constantly lacking motivation, or find what you are doing dull and repetitive, you need to start looking for what you are passionate about or a new job.

Staying in your current job will not only continue to leave you feeling stuck and make you unhappy, your emotions or mental health might be at stake as are not realizing your full potential in life.

Life might be plain or boring without a passion, you might find yourself doing everything in a default mode, with little or no energy.