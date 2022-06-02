fbpx

Here’s How To Stay Safe As Monkeypox Is Spreading

June 2, 2022032
Best Way To Stay Healthy, Prevent Monkeypox

Remember the quote ‘health is wealth’? Well, it is indeed true, when you are living healthy, you will not spend so much on hospital bills.

It is important that you are intentional and conscious about your health, your lifestyle, your diet and fitness.

There has been an outbreak of monkeypox all around the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) monkeypox is a rare disease which is caused by the monkeypox virus, a part of the same family as smallpox. Smallpox vaccinations have proven 85% effective against monkeypox.

There are several ways to live a healthy lifestyle and to prevent the disease, mokeypox.

Fruits

Fruits are very much as important as your food, it contains a lot of nutrients that your body needs. Include fruits into your daily meal.

Avoid contacts with infected persons and objects

Avoid contact with animals that could harbor the virus (including animals that are sick or that have been found dead in areas where monkeypox occurs).

Wear a face mask if you are in close contact with someone who has symptoms.

Avoid contact with any materials that has been in contact with a sick animal. Wash your hands if you have been in contact with an infected person or animal.

Sex

Protect yourself with a condom. Healthy living also includes your sex life, protect yourself and your partner by making use of a condom.

Avoid contaminated surfaces

Healthy living includes cleaning surfaces to avoid germs, to prevent monkeypox make sure that you avoid or disinfect the surface.

Hygiene

Regular washing of cloths and bedsheets at high temperature will kill the virus.

Exercise

Exercise as often as you can to keep your body healthy and active.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

