Here’s How Much CAC Registration Costs In Nigeria For 2021

In this post, we will be sharing how much it costs to register your business with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2021.
Registering your business has been made easier, as you can complete the registration without needing to rely heavily on external help.
To start with, the official cost for registering your business/company name with CAC is N15,000.
READ ALSO: What You Need To Know About CAC Registration 2021, Fees, Requirements
Apart from that fee, there are other fees that are required based on the services you require, and they include some of the following:
- N500 for the application form for the registration of your business name and N100 for other attached forms;
- N250 for processing the business name, and N100 for other forms;
- N1,000 for filling the application form for your business’ board of Incorporated Trustees;
- To accredit your board of trustees, that will attract the sum of N5,000;
- To reserve your business name, you will pay N500;
- N5,000 for a certified copy of the constitution;
- N2,000 for a certified copy of incorporation;
- N2,000 for certified copies of other documents;
- N1,000 to search business name file;
- N5,000 for the original copy of business name certificate of registration;
- N2,000 for certified copies of other documents;
- N10,000 for the registration of a private company with a share capital of N1 million and below;
- N5,000 (for every N1 million share capital) to register your private company or increase share capital from N1 million and up to N500 million;
- N7,500 (for share capital of N1 million) to register your private company or increase share capital higher than N500 million;
- N20,000 (for first N1 million share capital) to register public company or increase in share capital;
- N10,000 (for every N1 million share capital) to register a public company or increase share capital to N1 million and up to N500 million;
- N15,000 (for every N1 million share capital) to register a public company or increase share capital above N500 million;
- N20,000 to register a company without share capital;
- N30,000 to file a notice of exemption of foreign companies from registration;
- N25,000 for the reinstatement or relisting of your company’s name;
- N10,000 (for every N1 million) for charges attached to the registration of a private company;
- N2,000 for the filing of the annual return of a small business;
- N5,000 to file an annual report of a foreign company;
- N5,000 to file the annual return for a company limited by guarantee;
- N50,000 to file for notice of a merger or acquisition and;
- N20,000 to file for special resolution merger.
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.