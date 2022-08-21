Here Is What You Need To Know About Vivo Flying Camera Phone

It has become appallingly obvious that our technology has exceeded our humanity. Keeping up with the latest technology can be a struggle. Technology seems to be moving quickly and incorporating innovations into its making, leaving people grappling to keep up.

So, it was major news when the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo announced a new smartphone name, “Vivo Flying Camera Phone“. A flying camera phone? That is a technology folks have not heard of yet. It is the latest and powerful technology that will make appreciate technology’s growth.

Going into detail on how this innovation will greatly affect many occupations would stall the readers. Let’s dive right into the specifications of this wonderful mobile innovation. However, it is important to note that the specific date for the release has not been confirmed. So, fellow tech enthusiasts, let’s keep our fingers crossed and eyes glittering for this Vivo masterpiece.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Specifications:

Storage:

We should begin with the storage unit of this device. Most folks are always worried a phone’s storage would be unable to hold their voluminous data. Fear not; the Vivo Drone Camera phone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of internal storage; this Vivo smartphone will be powered by Android and run on the Android 12 operating system.

Display:

Nothing like a fancy phone gives you an edge above your peers. The first notable feature of this Vivo Flying Camera Phone is its sizable 6.9″ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colour” display, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7 protection, Which can guard against light drops and scratches on display.

Battery:

“I want to be able to use my phone for long hours,” we say when we are about to change our mobile d” vice. Vivo drone phone is carrying a non-removable Li-Polymer 6900 mAh Battery that powers the forthcoming Vivo Flying Camera Phone. These impressive battery specifications show that this phone performs well at high voltages. The phone will also enable 55W rapid charging. So, mobile lovers, you have nothing to fear. We get to take pictures and surf for as long as we like.

Processors:

Now let’s discuss the processor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon Plet’ssor in the Vivo Flying Camera Phone has strong instincts. Polished Blue, Black, Mocha Brown, and Pink Gold are the four amazing colour choices for the model.

Camera features:

Camera! There is nothing like a quality picture to make our social accounts buzz with likes. Social media lovers, this specification would be candy to your photo buds. The back of this top Vivo phone sports four cameras. Let us explain. This Vivo has a 200MP Drone Camera, 32 MP, 16 MP, and 5 MP Back Cameras, as well as a 64 MP Selfie Camera with Flash Light. The Dual SIM in the Vivo Flying Camera Phone supports GSM, 3G, HSPA+, LTE, and 5G technologies.

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Simplified Specification:

Brand: Vivo

Model: Vivo Flying Camera Phone

Status: Upcoming

Network: 4G and 5G supported

SIM: Dual Nano-SIM.

Display: 6.9” Inches Super AMOLED Full Touch Screen Display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7.

Processor: Snapdragon 898 5G Mobile Platform.

Operating System: Android 12

RAM: 12GB

Internal storage: 256/512 GB

Expandable Memory: Yes, Upto 512GB

Rear Cameras: Quad 200MP Flying Drone Camera + 32 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP.

Selfie Camera: Single 64MP

Flash: Yes, LED Flash

Battery: Li-Polymer 6900 mAh Non-removable.

Sensor: Fingerprint, Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer.

Charging: Fast battery charging (55W)

Wireless Charging Supported.

USB 4.0

IP69 certified (up to 2hrs in water 2m deep)

Sound (Loudspeaker): Yes

5mm jack: Yes, with active noise cancellation

Colours (smartphone): Various