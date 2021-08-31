Here Is How To Use The N-Power USSD Code

August 31, 2021 75

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has developed a short Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code for N-Power beneficiaries.

This code was created by the ministry to ensure that beneficiaries get easy access to services provided under the N-Power scheme.

It provides beneficiaries easy access to technical solutions that may be otherwise tedious to access if left for physical locations.

What is the N-Power USSD Code?

The N-Power USSD code is *45665#. And it is important to note is that the code is not only for N-Power beneficiaries only, as beneficiaries of other National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) can also use it.

Once you dial that string, a message prompt welcoming you to the NSIP service will be displayed.

Under that welcome message, you will be given a list of the various NSIP schemes, and all you need to do is select the N-Power, which sits atop the list.

Once you select N-Power, another message will be displayed, requiring you to input your Bank Verification Number (BVN).

After inputting your BVN, you will be shown your application status.